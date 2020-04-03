Siena’s Pujol, Thomas enter transfer portal

Pair of Saints to Pursue Other Opportunities

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Siena Women’s Basketball rising sophomores Queralt Pujol and Chyvon Thomas have informed the program of their intentions to transfer. The duo have both entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

“We wish Queralt and Chyvon the best of luck in their future endeavors,” said head coach Ali Jaques.

Pujol saw action in three games during her freshman season, totaling 15 minutes of action. The Manresa, Spain product scored two points.

A native of Toronto, Ontario, Thomas saw action in seven games, averaging 7.3 minutes per game. She averaged 0.6 points and 0.7 rebounds.

Both Pujol and Thomas depart Siena College in good academic standing.