The Siena men’s basketball team had a strong ending to November but has been stumbling in their last two games. However, the Saints have a shot to get back in the win column when they play St. Bonaventure on Monday night at MVP arena.

The Saints have lost their last two games, with the most recent coming against reigning Colonia Athletic Association champion Delaware. Siena had some opportunities to take control of the game on offense, but some miscues led to the 75-64 loss.

Senior guard Jayce Johnson scored a career-high 21 points in the game and believes the team needs to put this game in the rearview and focus on being a better version of themselves.

“Really, it’s just about not hanging our heads too low,” Johnson said. “We aren’t in a terrible spot I mean, half the nation would be happy to be where we are right now, but like I said, it’s just about managing our own expectations and being who we know we can be rather than what we put out so far which we think is subpar for our team.”

Head coach Carmen Maciariello said the team talked about making adjustments offensively. In addition, he believes that there are some little things that need to be executed better offensively as the season goes on.

“So momentum plays right. I can’t stop every run with a timeout, whether it’s a 4-on-0 or an 8-on-0 run. You know, sometimes I want our guys to be able to play through it, and we have to learn those lessons,” Maciariello said. “We gotta throw the ball inside, we gotta drive into the basket, playoff two feet. We gotta get to the free throw line when we’re not scoring, you know, all things that we need to learn to grow up to be the best team that we can.”

The Saint’s tip-off against St. Bonaventure on Monday, December 19, at 7 PM.