LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The college basketball landscape is looking more and more like the wild west these days. With the transfer portal, the offseason has basically turned into free agency. Over 1,000 men’s basketball players are already in the portal. Siena became the latest program to take a blow at the hands of the new system, as point guard Javian McCollum entered the transfer portal Friday afternoon.

McCollum made the following announcement on his twitter page:

First off, I am thankful to God for blessing me with and on this journey, I’d also like to thank coach Carmen Maciariello for blessing me with this amazing opportunity by recruiting me to play at Siena. Thanks to the coaching staff for allowing me to play under their leadership and challenging me to lead in a new way, both on and off the court. To my teammates, we’ve created memories that I will cherish for a lifetime. I’ve taken some time in prayer and with my family to discuss what’s best for my future as I continue to grow as a basketball player. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal to continue my basketball journey. Thank you, Siena family and community for embracing a kid from Fort Myers, FL. God Bless!

McCollum led the Saints with 15.9 points per game last season, while also averaging 3.9 assists per game.