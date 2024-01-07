LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the midst of four losses in its last five games, Siena Women’s Basketball was in need of a boost to get it back in the win column, steadied by a staunch defense, the Saints (5-7, 2-2) saw lone senior Ahniysha “Baby” Jackson step up for a career performance in-route to a 64-45 victory over Saint Peter’s (4-9, 1-3) at the UHY Center on Saturday.

One game after exploding for 11 fourth-quarter points en route to a season-best 19-point performance at Manhattan on Thursday, the Watervliet, New York native exploded for a career-best 31 points on the strength of 11 field goals and five three-point shots. Jackson put forth the first 30-point game by a Siena player in over five years, and the most points in a single game since newly minted Siena hall of famer Kollyns Scarbrough ’18, HOF ’23 dropped 32 against Canisius on January 13, 2018.

The Green and Gold forced a season-best 34 turnovers on a team which was averaging 24 per contest entering the game and got off to a 17-8 lead after a quarter of play en route to holding the Peacocks to single-digit outputs in two quarters. Saint Peter’s held an early 6-2 lead before the home team got five straight points from sophomore Teresa Seppala and rattled off a 15-0 run for their second-largest consecutive scoring spurt of the year to date.

The Peacocks cut the lead to nine twice in the early minutes of the second quarter, but the Saints held strong with points from five different players in the quarter to lead by 13 at the half.

Siena then shot 62 percent while continuing to force turnovers in the third quarter while holding a 13-9 advantage in the final period despite a pair of Saints fouling out of the game within a minute of each other midway through the quarter.

The team recorded season highs in shooting percentage (47.1), assists (17), and steals (17) while holding an opponent un 50 for the second time this season of allowing the least points of the year thus far in the win, and got by despite being outrebounded, 32-25. Jackson also set a career tally with six steals, while sophomore Elisa Mevius flirted with a triple-double thanks to eight points, a season-best nine assists, a career-high tying seven steals, and even six rebounds.

Siena will look to continue momentum from the win into next Thursday’s annual Kids Day game when they will face off against Niagara in a battle of the teams selected to finish top two this season in the MAAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll. Tip-off is set for 11 AM on Thursday, January 11 at the UHY Center.