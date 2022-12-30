LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena women’s basketball coach Jim Jabir is being investigated for allegedly making racial and misogynistic comments towards members of the team.

According to a report by the Times Union, Jabir said something racially insensitive and misogynistic. Siena’s athletic department was made aware of the alleged comments, and athletic director John D’Argenio swiftly followed the college’s policy and handed the matter to the school’s title nine office.

Jabir told the athletic department that he feels it’s in the best interest of the team for him to step aside from coaching while the investigation is taking place. Assistant coach Terry Primm has stepped in to assume head coaching duties in the interim.

The Saints competed in their second conference game Thursday night on the road against Rider and won 68-44.