Siena’s Coach Carm consistent on the sidelines and at home

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Carmen Maciariello and his wife Laura welcomed a baby boy into the world last month, growing their family to four along with their daughter Reese. According to the Siena men’s basketball coach, Matteo is a good sleeper, which might be a bigger win than any the Saints will get on the court this season. Whether Coach Carm is on the sidelines or at home, his approach is to remain authentic.

“I try to be who I am regardless if I’m screaming at my daughter for not wanting ice cream for breakfast, or telling Jalen Pickett he needs to make sure he makes 500 extra jump shots a day,” Maciariello explained. “It’s just who I am. I’m thankful to be a husband, a father. I look at it as a chance to be a mentor, a father figure to a lot of these guys in our program.”

Maciariello led the Saints to a 20-10 season and a MAAC championship in his first year as a head coach.