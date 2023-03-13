LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Siena women’s lacrosse team needs a bounce-back after their 20-6 loss to Vermont over the weekend. However, the Saints will have to contend with the No. 14 Army Black Knights to get back in the win column.

The Black Knights are undefeated on the season and are coming off a 17-15 win against Patriot League foe Boston University. This will be the fourth meeting between the Saints and the Black Knights, and head coach Abigail Rehfuss said her team is working on playing more disciplined while putting the last game behind them.

“I think Army has been having a very strong season so far they’re very well coached. They have all the momentum right now riding a high from some pretty good wins that they’ve had so, I think for us on Wednesday what I’m really looking for is just kind of rebounding from all the things that went wrong yesterday at UVM and for me, it was just kind of falling out of things we should be disciplined at, and we know better but didn’t necessarily do better so, I think that’s kind of the point of emphasis for us over these next couple of days leading up to Army.”

Game time is scheduled for Wednesday, March 15, at 6 PM.