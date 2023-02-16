LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Siena women’s lacrosse team gets its’ regular season underway Thursday with a road test against Colgate University. The Saints are seeking redemption for an early exit in last year’s MAAC Tournament.

They entered the postseason as the two-seed, but were bested in the semi-finals by fourth-seeded Fairfield University 10-8. It was their third straight playoff appearance where they were sent home by the Stags.

That has Siena hungry to make another run to the playoffs, but that desire is nothing new for the program, according to head coach Abigail Rehfuss.

“I think every year the team is motivated,” said Rehfuss. “And I think we’ve just developed a really good culture and chemistry throughout the fall, and in…the early part of our preseason. So, I think that they’re definitely ready, and hungry to get going. I think we have a really tough non-conference schedule. But I think, you know, those games will really prepare us moving into MAAC play, which always…come(s) down to the wire; just a tight race throughout the regular season.”

The Saints will be led this year by fifth-year midfielder Mary Soures, who earned MAAC Preseason Player of the Year. She’s encouraged that last year’s postseason disappointment has motivated not only her fellow returners, but the newcomers as well.

“I think not ending the way that we had thought we were going to is definitely gonna give us all an extra kick this year,” said Soures. “But even the new guys we have – the young players – I think they all have the drive. It’s in all of us.”

Opening draw against the Raiders is set for 4:00 p.m. The game will air on ESPN+.