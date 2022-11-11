LOUDONVILLE, NY (NEWS10) – The Siena women’s basketball team opened their 2022-23 season with a feat not seen in 22 years, as they defeated the New Hampshire Wildcats by a 20-point margin, 78-58, at the UHY Center Thursday night. The mark was the most in a home opening win since 2000.



The Saints led start to finish, as the game’s leading points getter in freshman Elisa Mevius scored for Siena just nine seconds into the game. Mevius finished with 16 points, totaling the highest point total by a freshman in their collegiate debut since Margot Hetzke’s 29-point performance in Siena’s 58-50 win over Buffalo to open the 2014-15 season.



Classmate Angel Jones wasn’t far behind, as the Virginia native scored 14 points – eight of which came in the second half. Junior Ahniysha Jackson also finished in double-digits, putting up 13 points while sophomore Anajah Brown scored six points but totaled a team-high seven rebounds and a career-high five blocks. New Hampshire’s Adara Groman led with 17 points for the Wildcats, while Brroke Kane scored 15 with nine rebounds.



Siena rolled to a 17-7 lead after the first quarter before New Hampshire cut the lead to just three midway through the second quarter. From there, the Saints turned the jets on and ran up a 40-23 lead at the half. The foot remained on the gas, opening up a lead as large as 27 at the start of the fourth quarter as Siena hung on for the win.



Freshman London Gamble stepped up in the second half, joining Jones with eight points in the final two frames as the young duo led the team in scoring over the final 20 minutes of play. Siena forced 23 New Hampshire turnovers on the game, converting 14 points on the fast break and 22 points overall off of the Wildcat turnovers.



The Green and Gold totaled 38 points off the bench, and scored the same amount in the paint. Siena’s freshman scored 47 of the teams 78 points, accounting for 60 percent of the team’s offensive output on the night.



Siena returns to action this Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. in the UNY Center as the Saints host UAlbany in the next installment of the Albany Cup. Tickets for the game remain on sale at sienasaints.com/AlbanyCupWBB.