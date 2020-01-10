Siena women’s fall short in overtime

With a two-point lead in the closing seconds, a late foul call and two converted free throws sent the Siena Saints and Niagara Purple Eagles to overtime. In their first dive into extra time this season, the Green and Gold would fall just short, 68-61, in their first game of two in western New York.



The Saints saw a near triple-double from senior Sabrina Piper, who snagged a season-high 12 rebounds along with 9 points and 9 assists. Junior Rayshel Brown and freshman Julia Hauer each scored 12 points as Hauer also added a team-high four steals. Sophomore Amari Anthony collected the second double-digit rebound game of her career, getting 10 rebounds, five on each side of the floor. Sophomore Lala Watts scored 11 points and added three blocks.



Emerald Ekpiteta collected a 22-point, 15 rebound double-double for Niagara while making a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line. Senior Maggie McIntyre added 18 points to her resume on the game, also snagging a trio of steals. Morgan Baughman put up seven points and eight rebounds as well in the win for the Purple Eagles.



Defense for the Saints was the name of the game in the first quarter, as they held the Purple Eagles scoreless over the first 5:04 of the initial frame. By the end of the half, Siena would hold a 16-5 lead as they set a season-low in points allowed in a single quarter.



In the second quarter, Niagara would put the puzzle pieces together on offense and score 21 points. The Saints would end the half forcing 11 Purple Eagle turnovers, but two big three-pointers from Piper and Margo Peterson in the final three minutes kept the Saints ahead as the score stood 28-26 at the half.



The Purple Eagles would make a jump to the lead in the third quarter, as a 10-1 run over the final 3:51 of the frame put Niagara ahead 43-42. In the fourth, it would come down to the wire with the Saints hanging onto a two-point lead in the final seconds despite missing multiple opportunities at the free throw line. However, a foul under the hoop with 0.1 seconds on the clock sent Ekpiteta to the line for a pair. She would hit both, sending the game to overtime as things stood tied at 55-55.



Niagara would take control in overtime, scoring an and-one right off the tip-off and never looked back as the Saints could not gather another lead.



The Green and Gold return to the floor on Saturday, Jan. 11 when they head to Buffalo to conclude their MAAC weekend in western New York. The Saints will face the Canisius Golden Griffins, with tip-off slated for 2 p.m.