LOUDONVILLE, NY (NEWS10) — The Siena women’s basketball team finished their season-opening home stand on a high note, as they defeated the Lafayette Leopards by a final score of 63-55 at the UHY Center on Saturday afternoon.



Siena was led by an 18-point day from junior Ahniysha Jackson , who finished 5-for-9 from long distance. Freshman Teresa Seppala finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, while sophomore Anajah Brown finished a rebound short of her first double-double of the season with an 11-point, nine rebound game.



Brown played a key role early, scoring three of Siena’s first five buckets of the game. Both defenses showed up early, as both teams did not score over the final 4:29 of the first quarter with the Saints holding a 12-9 lead.



Siena picked things up offensively toward the end of the first half, as they took off on a 9-0 run over the final 5:36 to take a 26-19 lead into the half.



The Saints kept their foot on the gas thanks to Jackson’s hot shooting through the third and into the fourth. Siena grew their lead by as many as 14 in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. Despite a late push from the Leopards that got them back within six with 52 seconds to play, Siena held on for the win.



Lafayette’s Mikayala Andrews matched Jackson’s game-high of 18 points for the Leopards, going 7-for-13 from the floor while grabbing 12 rebounds for a double-double. Abby Antognoli (12) and Halee Smith (11) each reached double-digit points as well, with Antognoli adding a team-high four assists.



Siena returns to action on this Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. for their first road game of the season. The Green and Gold will head to Pittsburgh to take on Atlantic 10 opponent Duquesne.