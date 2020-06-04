Siena women’s basketball lands Syracuse transfer Isis Young

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. – The Siena Women’s Basketball program and head coach Ali Jaques have announced the addition of Syracuse transfer Isis Young to the program. The 5-7 graduate student guard from Berlin, New Jersey has one year of eligibility remaining in a sixth year after appearing at a pair of Power 5 schools in Syracuse and Florida.

“Ice is an amazing woman,” said Jaques. “I have been a fan of her game since I first saw her play years ago. Knowing her now as a woman, I am very excited to enjoy this journey with her this season. She is a winner. She is an extremely skilled guard that will contribute at multiple positions. I just can’t wait to get on the court again with her and the rest of our Saints!”

Young is a highly-touted recruit as a former four-star recruit. She was ranked the No. 59 player in the Class of 2014 by espnW HoopGurlz, and ranked the No. 12 guard in that class. She played in 17 games at Life Center Academy before suffering a season-ending injury. Before that, she led Trenton Catholic Academy to the 2013 Non-Public B New Jersey state championship title, while also scoring 1,000 points while at the school.

Young began her collegiate career in the SEC with the Florida Gators, playing in 16 games during the 2015-16 season. She averaged 1.9 points, 0.3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per contest that season before transferring to Syracuse and the ACC for the 2016-17 season which she sat out due to NCAA transfer rules. Once she stepped on the court for Syracuse in 2017-18, she played two seasons. She would go on to average 2.3 points per game her final season in 2018-19.