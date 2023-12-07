LUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After dropping three straight games following a 2-0 start to the season, Siena women’s basketball re-gained the spark it needed to climb back into the win column Thursday evening. The Saints (3-3) picked up their first home victory of the 2023-’24 campaign with a 65-62 triumph over Atlantic 10 foe Fordham (5-5) at the UHY Center, improving to 8-0 all-time against the Rams.

Leading for nearly the entire game and never trailing, the Green and Gold secured their first double-digit home lead of the year in the first quarter, jumping out to a 25-13 lead after ten minutes of play thanks to an 8-2 start to match their season high for the most points in a quarter.

Under the direction of former Siena assistant coach Bridgette Mitchell, Fordham embarked on a 10-2 run midway through the third quarter to pull within four with 2:57 remaining in the period. The Rams would pull within one multiple times in the fourth quarter and ultimately forced 28 Siena turnovers, but never once tied or led the game.

Playing most of the contest without junior starter Valencia Fontenelle-Posson and with junior Anajah Brown fouling out in the fourth quarter, Siena leaned on the strength of seven fourth quarter points each from senior Ahniysha Jackson and freshman Alden Yergey. Jackson and sophomore Teresa Seppala joined together to each put up season highs of 17 points, while Yergey added 11 and sophomore Elisa Mevius came one board away from a double-double with ten points to continue her streak of double-digit scoring outputs to start the season.

Siena held a 47-39 rebound advantage with a season-high in boards and also led in paint points (30), points off turnovers (24) and fast break points (15).

Fordham’s Emy Hayford went for 22 points to lead all scorers, while the conference’s leading scorer Taylor Donaldson met her average with 18 points.

Siena will next head outside the Capital Region for the first time in nearly a month, traveling east to take on ACC foe Boston College on Sunday, December 10 at Noon.