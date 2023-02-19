POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One could say that Siena Women’s Basketball responded well after taking a 27-point loss to MAAC frontrunner Iona in New Rochelle on Thursday. The Saints (17-10, 11-6) bounced back in a big saw Saturday evening by taking a monster 77-49 win over I-87 rival Marist (11-14, 7-10) at McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York to complete the season sweep of the Red Foxes for the second straight year.

In what may have been the final matchup between the Saints and retiring Marist head coach Brian Georgis, the Green, and Gold prevailed with the second-largest victory over a Georgis-coached team in 21 seasons, with the largest coming during his first-ever meeting with Siena in 2003.

In what was a slow beginning for both squads, Marist scored the first three points of the game before embarking on a nine-and-a-half minute scoring draught, with the first Red Fox field goal not coming until 7:14 remaining in the second quarter. Siena strung together 21 straight points during the remainder of the first and beginning of the second period while holding the home team to just 3-26 from the field in the first half.

Marist did manage to score the final ten points of the first half to trail by 17 at the break but fell behind by as many as 33 near the end of the third quarter. Siena held an opponent under 50 for the third time this season, with 23 percent from the field good for its lowest shooting percentage allowed by an opponent in a game since holding Morgan State to 22.5 percent from the floor back on Nov. 28, 2015.

The Saints shot 44 percent from the floor with nine three-point shots and went a cool 8-9 from the free throw line while holding a 49-40 rebound advantage. Sophomore Valencia Fontenelle-Posson led the way with 17 points, while freshman Teresa Seppala (13), sophomore Emina Selimovic (12), and freshman Elisa Mevius (11) also finished in double-figure scoring. Sophomore Anajah Brown finished with 11 rebounds for her ninth endeavor with double-digit boards this season.

Marist’s Kiara Fisher led the home team with 18 points, while Zaria Shazer and Kendall Krick finished with ten apiece.

Siena will enjoy a bye to begin next weekend before returning to the UHY Center to honor lone senior Sevval Istanbulluoglu on Senior Night against Quinnipiac on Saturday, February 25 at 7 PM