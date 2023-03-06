LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena Women’s Basketball has displayed constant improvement all season long from previous years; Improvement in wins, statistics, postseason seedings, and now more players are recognized for their performance on the court.

The Saints took home four total on-court honors as part of the 2022-23 MAAC Women’s Basketball Postseason Awards announced by the league on Monday morning, matching the second-most awards ever won in a single season in program history.

Sophomore Anajah Brown and freshman Elisa Mevius each earned Third Team All-MAAC nods, while Mevius joined classmate Teresa Seppala on the MAAC All-Rookie Team. The two Third Team nods signify the program’s first multiple All-League (non-rookie) honors since the 2018-19 season and the first consecutive Third Team honors ever, while the rookie selections are the program’s first multiple rookie honors in the same year since the 2014-15 season.

Brown closed out her second regular season in green and gold as the team’s leading scorer (11.1 PPG) and the second leading rebounder in the MAAC (8.0) She led the MAAC during the regular season in offensive rebounds per-game (3.6) while ranking second in total rebounds (224), second in total blocks (41), and fourth in blocks per-game (1.46). Additionally, her single-season block total is currently tied for the eighth-most in program history entering the postseason. The Norristown, Pennsylvania native tallied six double-doubles while steadying the Saints with 21 double-digit scoring and eight double-digit rebound performances.

Just the third freshman and first since the 2014-15 campaign to earn a Third Team nod, Mevius enters the postseason with the most single-season assists (121) by an individual since that year. The team’s third-leading scorer with 10.5 points per game during the regular season, she wrapped the year as the league leader in free throw percentage (81.7) while ranking fourth in total assists (121), assists per-game (4.0), and total steals (68). A four-time MAAC Rookie of the Week honoree and the only freshman in MAAC history to have won both Rookie and Player of the Week in the same day, she scored in double figures 16 times during the regular season, including a team single-game high of 26 points on Feb. 11 against Niagara – a game while featured a 55-foot buzzer beater now known as the “Mevius Miracle”. The Grunberg, Germany native also came one assist off tying the program single-game record with 14 in the Saints’ win over Marist on Jan. 7.

The league leader with seven MAAC Rookie of the Week awards won this season, Seppala finished the regular season as the team’s second-leading scorer (10.9 PPG) and rebounder (6.1 RPG). The Tampere, Finland product recorded double-figure scoring 15 times, double-digit rebounding three times, turned in a double-double on Feb. 4 against Mount St. Mary’s and finished the year with a team-high three games with 20 or more points scored.

With the league’s three All-MAAC and All-Rookie teams now announced, the league will unveil the selections for the 2022-23 MAAC Men’s & Women’s Basketball major awards on Wednesday, March 8 at 10 AM at Jim Whalen Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Siena’s postseason journey will begin as the No. 4 seed in the 2023 MAAC Women’s Basketball Championships on Thursday, March 9 when it battles No. 5 Fairfield at 3:30 PM.