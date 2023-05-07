FAIRFIELD, Connecticut (NEWS10) — In a season chock full of accomplishments, the Siena women’s lacrosse season came to an end in a 17-4 defeat to host and top-seed Fairfield at Conway Field at Rafferty Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Stags (14-4) got off to the quick start and did not relinquish its grip as it dominated the draw control 15-2 in the opening half and held a large advantage in foul disparity (29 fouls called against Siena to Fairfield’s 10) on route to a 13-4 halftime lead.

Fairfield’s large contingent of 17 seniors including four graduate students showed their veteran leadership as senior Elisabeth Talluto scored a game-high four goals, while senior Olivia Doody added three goals and graduate student Ellie Grefenstette added seven points (two goals, five assists) as the Stags raised its fifth consecutive MAAC Championship and eighth overall. Fairfield improved to 6-0 in the postseason all-time against the Saints.

As for Siena (12-7), the Saints appeared in their third MAAC Championship in the past five seasons and achieved a fourth double-digit win season during the same span under head coach Abigail Rehfuss. The 12 wins in a season tied the most the program had ever won while also accomplishing the feat back in 2019, when it also reached the MAAC Championship.

Katy Wangsness gave Siena the first score on the board in the opening two minutes, but Grace Slater tied it at 1-1. Then, Talluto registered three straight goals in the span of five plus minutes to help the Stags take a 4-1 edge with 4:39 left in the first quarter.

The lead had ballooned to 6-1 by the time Jordan Bentley scored on a free position shot late the first quarter.

Siena had difficulty staying out of man-down situations as the team was whistled for six yellow cards in the first half alone with All-MAAC Defensive First Team selection Jenna Colabufo being disqualified for the remainder with 1:52 to play in the first half after picking her second of the game.

Wangsness picked up her second goal of the day at the 6:29 mark of the second quarter on an assist from Grace Dobrzynski to cut the deficit to 10-3 and Amanda Nieman shot from in close with 40 seconds left in the first half to register the Saints’ fourth goal.

Siena was unable to muster any offense in the second half, getting four shots on goal, but all were saved by Fairfield goalkeeper Casey Collins. Caroline Mangan was named the MAAC Tournament MVP with 10 draw controls and six draw controls.

Uplifted by her career-high six-goal performance in the Semifinal Round victory against Niagara, sophomore attack Kelly Logue was named to the MAAC All-Tournament Team along with Bentley, who totaled three goals and three assists in the two playoff games. Graduate student defense Hannah Field was the third member from the Saints named to the All-Tournament Team.

Fifth-year midfielder Mary Soures was held scoreless, but finishes her collegiate career as the Saints’ all-time leading goal scorer with 189 and ranks second all-time in points with 220. Nicole McNeely holds the record with 227 points.