HAMILTON, NY (NEWS10) — Sophomore Anajah Brown turned in a double-double for the second straight contest, and freshman Teresa Seppala tied a career-high in scoring as Siena Women’s Basketball continued its hot start to the month of December Saturday afternoon. The Saints (6-4) have won three straight in non-conference play for the first time in eight years by way of a 62-58 victory at Colgate (4-4) at Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York.

The Green and Gold shot an impressive 46 percent from the field and held a 41-34 advantage on the glass to start 3-0 in the month of December for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign and 6-4 through for the first time since the previous season. Siena also improved to 19-5 all-time over Colgate and broke off a two-game losing skid against its regional foe.

The teams began battle against each other with no one leading by more than four points throughout the duration of the first quarter, with Siena connecting on four of five three-point shots in the first ten minutes after going 0-13 from beyond-the-arc in last Monday’s win over Binghamton.

A pair of non-consecutive layups from Brown gave the Saints a pair of seven-point leads towards the end of the first half, but Colgate fired back to cut the lead to five while committing only a single turnover during the first 20 minutes of play.

The home team tied the game early in the third quarter and pulled out to a 45-44 lead with 2:59 remaining in the quarter, but a retaliation three-pointer from junior Ahniysha Jackson signaled a 7-2 Siena run that would give them the lead for good. Colgate kept the game within two possessions down the stretch and mustered up the ball down two with 11 seconds remaining, but a steal off a sideline inbound attempt from freshman Elisa Mevius sealed the deal for the Saints to claim their first true road win of the season.

Seppala went for 15 points and eight rebounds to tie a career-best in scoring and go a perfect 3-3 from beyond-the-arc, while Brown recorded ten points and a collegiate-best 12 boards. Jackson added 12 points, while Mevius and sophomore Valencia Fontenelle-Posson contributed eight points each. The performance marked the fourth time this season where all members of the Green and Gold who took the court scored at least a point.

Colgate shot 37.5 percent from the field while going just 2-14 from three-point range, with sophomore Taylor Golembiewski leading all scorers with 16 points and four total Raiders finishing with double figures.

Following a nine-day lull from game action, Siena’s season-long four-game road trip will continue when the Saints enter their 34th season of MAAC competition against new league member Mount St. Mary’s on Monday, December 19 at 6 PM in Emmitsburg, Maryland.