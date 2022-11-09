LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany (UAlbany) and Siena College women’s basketball head coaches paid a visit to a local Dunkin’ to surprise guests ahead of the Albany Cup. Jim Jabir’s Siena Saints and Colleen Mullen’s Great Danes will go head-to-head in the Albany Cup taking place at the UHY Center on Sunday, November 13.

Coach Jabir and Coach Mullen spent the morning taking and filling orders at the drive-thru, also surprising guests with game tickets and college memorabilia at the Dunkin’ located on New Loudon Road in Latham. Tickets for the Albany Cup can be purchased online.

Dunkin’ has also announced they’ll be bringing back Free Coffee Mondays for Dunkin’ Rewards members. Now through November 28, members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on Mondays. Also, through November 29, Capital Region Dunkin’ Rewards members can enjoy a number of other offers, including: