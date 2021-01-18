Siena sweeps MAAC weekly award for second straight week

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the second consecutive week Siena Men’s Basketball has swept the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Weekly Awards and, perhaps most impressively, has done so with four different Saints earning honors. After Manny Camper and Aidan Carpenter earned their first career MAAC weekly awards last week, today sophomore guard Jordan King was chosen as the MAAC Player of the Week while freshman forward Colin Golson, Jr. was selected the MAAC Rookie of the Week.

King was also tabbed both the College Sports Madness and Low Madness MAAC Player of the Week Monday. The local product from nearby Albany, New York set new career-highs in scoring in back-to-back games, averaging 21.5 points and 4.5 assists in leading the Saints to a pair of road wins at Rider last week. King shot a stellar 60% (12-20) from the field, including 64% (9-14) from three to propel Siena to a pair of key road victories in the absence of MAAC Preseason Player of the Year Jalen Pickett.

On Friday, King set a then career-high with 21 points, shooting 6-11 from the field while adding a career-high five three-point makes on just eight attempts. He keyed a late tie-breaking 11-0 run, scoring five points while also drawing a huge charge. In the series finale Saturday, King set new career-highs in both points (22) and assists (six), shooting 6-9 from the floor including 4-6 from three. King converted all four of his free throw attempts in the final minute to seal Siena’s Division I program record 16th straight win, and school record eighth consecutive road victory.

Through his first six games, King currently ranks third in the MAAC in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.82), fifth in scoring (14.3), and seventh in both assists (3.3) and free throw percentage (.821).

Golson, Jr. burst onto the scene last weekend in his collegiate debut, coming off the bench to average 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds against the Broncs. The Detroit, Michigan native shot 56% from the field, including an even 50% from three. Golson, Jr. scored seven points and added six rebounds while achieving a team-best plus-minus of +12 in his collegiate debut Friday. In an encore performance Saturday, the reserve tallied 14 points on 6-10 shooting including 2-3 from distance.

King, Golson and the Saints return to action Friday when they host Saint Peter’s at 7 p.m. at the ARC in a nationally televised matchup set to air on ESPNU.