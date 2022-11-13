ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The rivalry between Siena and UAlbany men’s basketball was renewed on Saturday night, as the Albany Cup game returned on the floor of MVP Arena.

The two teams went back and forth early in the first half. The Great Danes went on a 15-4 run to end the half, and took a 38-27 lead into the break. UAlbany grew their lead to as much as 16 in the second half, but the Saints came marching back, using an 18-0 run to propel them to a 75-62 win.

“That was a fun game,” said Siena head coach Carmen Maciariello, “I’m glad the fans and the community got to witness it.”

“That’s the beauty of playing a game like this,” Maciariello added. “There is pressure. We expect to win, no matter who we’re playing. Whether it’s for a cup or not a cup.”

Javian McCollum led the Saints with 20 points. Gerald Drumgoole led all scorers with 22 points.

Guilderland native Andrew Platek tallied 11 of his 15 points in the second half to help fuel the Saints’ comeback. “I can’t thank Carm enough for letting me come back and play,” said Platek. “He was a big reason I fell back in love with the game. I didn’t have it when I was done playing, when I graduated. I just can’t say enough about this guy. He means the world to be. To be able to have a performance like that with these guys, you can’t top it.”

“Platek buried a few threes, Baer buried a three, and it just killed us,” said UAlbany head coach Dwayne Killings. “I think that’s attributed to a really experienced team that believe in each other and they did the things they needed to do to win the basketball game.”