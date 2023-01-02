LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena Women’s Basketball saw five players reaching double-figure scoring for the first time since 2015 to help the team collect its fifth win in its last six games and begin the new year on a high note. The Saints (8-5, 2-1) began a three-game homestand with a 72-62 win over Canisius (5-8, 2-2) at the UHY Center on Sunday afternoon.

Continuing the match its best start to a season in 20 years, the Green and Gold improved to 5-2 at home and collected its 13th win over the Golden Griffins in the last 15 meetings. Siena is in the midst of three straight games at home after going 5-3 during a stretch of six of eight contests away from the Capital Region between Nov. 22 – Dec. 29.

Canisius scored four of the first six points of the game, but endured a pair of seven-point runs from the Saints in the first half, with the home team holding an 18-8 advantage with 3:08 to go in the opening period. The Golden Griffins responded by embarking on a 12-1 run over the next eight minutes of action, to take a 21-20 lead with 7:24 remaining in the half. The teams stayed within four points of each other in the final minutes of the first half, with a bucket in the paint from sophomore Anajah Brown putting the home team up by three heading into the locker room.

Junior Ahniysha Jackson knocked down a three-pointer to start the second half and took the Saints 9-2 run which put them back up by double-digits. Siena never allowed Canisius to come within six points for the remainder of the game, including a stretch of four scoreless minutes at the end of the third quarter.

With Siena dominating on the floor and on the glass, Canisius knocked down a pair of free throws with a minute and 53 seconds remaining to pull within seven in crunch time. Back-to-back jumpers from sophomore Emina Selimovic and freshman Elisa Mevius sealed the deal, with Siena holding the lead for three-quarters of the game.

The Saints crossed the 70-point threshold for the first time in just under a month and shot a season-high 48 percent from the field while tying a season-high in assists with 17 and holding a 42-34 rebounding advantage. Jackson led the way with 17 points and made both of the team’s three-pointers, while Brown went for her fourth double-double of the year with 16 points and a career-high 14 boards. Selimovic added 13 off the bench to go in double-figures for the second straight game, while sophomore Valencia Fontenelle-Posson went for 12 points and seven boards and Mevius contributed ten points, five boards, seven assists, and three steals.

Canisius finished with three players in double-figure scoring, with freshman standout Sisi Eleko leading the way with 17 points.

The Saints will next battle MAAC leader Fairfield on Thursday, January 5, with the Stags bringing in a perfect 3-0 conference mark. Tip-off on Kid’s Day is set for an 11 AM matinee at the UHY Center.