Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Siena spring-sport seniors debating whether to return another year

Saints and Danes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Even though the NCAA will likely grant spring-sport seniors another year of eligibility, the decision whether to return isn’t an easy one for some athletes.

Annie Brennan, one of five seniors on the Siena women’s lacrosse team, said while it’s a fantastic opportunity, it’s not a simple

“It’s difficult because being seniors we had plans to go to grad school, to get jobs,” explained Brennan, the team’s leading scorer through the first seven games of the season. “We definitely didn’t envision our senior year going like this. So there’s definitely a lot to take into account.”

Her teammate Therese Pitman is more settled in the idea of returning for one more season.

“For those of us who can take advantage of it, I think that we definitely will,” she said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak