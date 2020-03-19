Siena spring-sport seniors debating whether to return another year

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Even though the NCAA will likely grant spring-sport seniors another year of eligibility, the decision whether to return isn’t an easy one for some athletes.

Annie Brennan, one of five seniors on the Siena women’s lacrosse team, said while it’s a fantastic opportunity, it’s not a simple

“It’s difficult because being seniors we had plans to go to grad school, to get jobs,” explained Brennan, the team’s leading scorer through the first seven games of the season. “We definitely didn’t envision our senior year going like this. So there’s definitely a lot to take into account.”

Her teammate Therese Pitman is more settled in the idea of returning for one more season.

“For those of us who can take advantage of it, I think that we definitely will,” she said.