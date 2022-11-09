LOUDONVILLE, NY (NEWS10) — Year two of Jim Jabir’s second stint at the helm of Siena women’s basketball starts Thursday night at home against the University of New Hampshire. With a lot of new faces, there will surely be some growing pains, but the Saints believe this group is entering the season with more cohesion than last year’s team.

The Saints started 0-10 last season, before turning the corner with five straight wins. Jabir says this year’s group is his favorite group he’s every coached because of how much they care for one another.

With just four returners, there’s a lot of learning to be done at the beginning of the season. While winning is always at the forefront, there are certain things Jabir is looking for early in the season. “Comprehension, them getting it and then who works well together,” said Jabir. “We can go small, we can go, I mean we’re not a big team but we can go bigger. But mostly who out there plays best together, and so we’re playing this kind of more fluid basketball where it’s not so rigid and we’re running a bunch of plays, so you’ve got guys that have a feel for each other. That takes a little while to build and we’re trying to do that now, but I think it’s coming nicely.”

Tip-off at the UHY Center is set for 7:00 PM. The Saints will host UAlbany for the Albany Cup game at 1:00 PM on Sunday.