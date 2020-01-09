The Siena men’s basketball team are 6-0 at the Times Union Center. Thursday night, the saints will look for win number seven when the face Saint Peter’s.
The Saints haven’t been so lucky on the road. Siena has yet to put a road win on their stat sheet this season. Head coach Carmen Maciariello and players say it’s a different kind of feeling playing in front of their home crowd.
Siena preps to defend home court
