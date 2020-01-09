Siena preps to defend home court

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - The Siena Saints women's basketball team would see an 18-game winning streak against the Saint Peter's Peacocks snapped on Monday night, as the Green and Gold fell on the road 87-83 despite a season-high in points as a team. The last time the Peacocks defeated the Saints was back on Feb. 13, 2010.

The Saints were led by a 24-point night from senior Sabrina Piper, who went 9-for-16 from the field including four threes. Freshman Julia Hauer scored a new career-high 17 points and snagged five rebounds. Sophomore Margo Peterson also scored a new career-high, pouring in 14 points that included three from behind the arc. Grabbing six rebounds, all on the offensive glass, was sophomore Amari Anthony.

Gabrielle Harris and Briyanah Richardson combined for 48 points for the Peacocks, as Harris scored a team-high 25 points and Richardson scored 23. Richardson also added five steals and five assists to her stat line. Wil'lisha Jackson put together a double-double, scoring 12 points and snagging 10 rebounds. The Peacocks would shoot a combined 52 percent from the field in the game.

Hauer and Piper would get the Saints going on offense as they combined for 15 of Siena's first 18 points in the first quarter. However, both sides struggled to hold onto the ball in the first half as both teams combined for 23 turnovers. Saint Peter's would take advantage of their opportunities, scoring 18 points off turnovers and going 10-for-12 at the free throw line.

Hauer would be up to 13 points at the half for the Saints, as the bench presence of Williamson also pushed the Saints offense. However, Saint Peter's used a 15-2 run in the final minutes to take a 42-33 score into the halfway point. The Peacocks as a team would shoot 53.8 percent in the first half compared to Siena's 41.9 percent.

The Green and Gold wasted no time getting back into the swing of things in the third, as they closed the gap within the first three minutes. A three-pointer by Peterson with 7:26 left in the third tied the game at 43-43, as it became a duel from there. It would lead to a 59-55 battle to the end of the third with Saint Peter's holding the advantage.

Each side would score 28 points in the fourth quarter, as Piper and Peterson paced the offense from behind the arc. However, Saint Peter's continued to convert from the free throw line and in the paint down the stretch to keep ahead of the Saints despite 12 total ties and six lead changes over the complete 40 minutes.

Both teams turned the ball over 22 times on the game. Siena scored 51 bench points and 24 second chance points. Saint Peter's would score 30 points on the fast break.

The Green and Gold return to the floor on Thursday, Jan. 9 when they head to Buffalo for a MAAC weekend in western New York. The Saints first take on Niagara on Thursday morning at 11 a.m.