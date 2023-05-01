LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Siena Men’s Tennis team won the MAAC tournament championship for the first time in program history last weekend. The Saints defeated rival and top-seeded Fairfield to get the job done. Something head coach Jeff Osborn believes no one saw coming.

“To come into the finals and win it 4-0, I don’t know if anybody would’ve predicted that, but the kids came focused that day, and you could see it right from the start,” Osborn said.

The Saints overcame a 0-3 deficit in the semifinals and had to go through Quinnipiac and Fairfield, whom they lost to in the regular season. It’s coach Osborns second title at Siena, and he said the road to get here was not easy.

“We’ve talked about this for the entire year,” said Osborn. “We’ve had both these teams, we lost to both teams earlier in the season and you know we had Fairfield, we wanted Fairfield very badly I can tell you that.”

Junior singles competitor Jose Davila played a big part in helping the Saints rack up pivotal points during the finals. He believes the team wants to keep the momentum going.

“I can not explain them,” Davila said.” My emotions. I don’t know what to feel when we won, just pure excitement and going on this run it’s amazing, and we’re not looking to stop.”

With the tournament win, the Saints have an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. It’s another opportunity to make history and represent Siena.

“I mean thats the whole goal of the whole year was to get there,” Osborn said. “We got there you can’t take that away from us either way. We know it’s steep, but hey look its happened before it can happen again. We can still make history again, and it will be a huge accomplishment because we will see somebody really good in the top 10 almost certainly.”

The Saints will find out who they will play against during the NCAA tournament selection show on Monday, May 1, at 6:30 PM.