LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena Men’s Soccer saw its 2023 season come to a close in the MAAC Semifinals on Thursday, dropping a 2-0 decision as the No. 2 seed to No. 3 Rider at Hickey Field.

After beginning the season 0-6, the Saints mounted a furious rebound with eight wins in their final ten regular season matches to match their highest finish in program history, set a new program record with eight MAAC wins, and clinch a first-round bye in the 2023 MAAC Championship. Rider entered the contest following a 3-1 win over No. 6 Marist in the MAAC Quarterfinals.

Both teams began to wake up offensively following roughly 20 minutes of shot less play on a grey, chilly afternoon in the Capital Region.

Boasting the MAAC Rookie of the Year and three members of the First Team All-MAAC squad, Rider broke through on the board following a Siena turnover in its offensive zone in the 37th minute that was capitalized on by Zaki Alibou. The Broncs further sealed the game just 50 second later with Alibou’s shot resulting in a ricochet put in the back of the net by Momo Diop.

Siena held a 12-11 shots advantage on the day and 8-7 in the second half, but could not get past the Rider defense, led by five saves from goalkeeper Adam Salama. Senior Bilal Hersi and sophomore Eric Svensson led the team with three saves apiece off the bench, while freshman Goalkeeper Bennet Glinder added three saves on 11 shots faced.