LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A career day from Ryan McCarthy and stellar performances from Pratt Reynolds and Christopher Yanchoris fueled Siena Men’s Lacrosse to a 13-6 win against Wagner College on Saturday at Hickey Field.

The Saints (5-4 overall, 3-2 MAAC) led wire-to-wire, executing their game play early by staking out a 4-0 lead after one. After the Seahawks chipped two goals off that lead, Siena responded by scoring six of the next seven goals to push ahead 10-3 with 7:27 remaining in the third quarter. Swapping goals for the balance of the game, the Siena defense came up with several key stops throughout the afternoon.

Saints’ fifth-year goalkeeper Christopher Yanchoris (5-4) made 14 saves and allowed his fewest goals in a single game on the ledger this season. The Sykesville, MD native has had only one other game when he allowed fewer goals in a full game—last April 2 in a 10-1 win against Monmouth.

The defense was disruptive for Siena. Junior defense Brian Mack caused five turnovers while fellow junior defender Trevor Marsala accounted for two. Marsala is now tied for third all-time in program history with 52 caused turnovers with Joe Arcarese, who played from 2014-2017.

Next up in the Port Jefferson Station, NY native’s sights is Chris Vivano (2006-2009), who was credited with 53 caused turnovers and Jack Drilllock (2017-2020), who ranks as the all-time leader with 54.

Siena improved to 11-2 in the all-time series against Wagner as the teams met for the first time since 2011. Siena also moved to 4-0 at Hickey Field this season while the Seahawks are still seeking its first win on the road (0-5).

Graduate student attack Jack Brady stayed hot for Wagner (2-8 overall, 1-4 MAAC) as he led the team with two goals to run his streak of multiple goals scored to three. Senior midfielder Benjamin Stewart, one of the MAAC’s top scorers, was held to just one goal.

Against new associate members of the MAAC, Siena took two of three games (beat Sacred Heart University and Wagner College while falling to LIU).

For the Saints, Christian Watts increased his consecutive point streak to 13 games dating back to last season, with his team-leading 21st goal and 22nd goals of the season. The fifth-year midfielder from East Aurora, NY has now scored in 10 consecutive games and has totaled 81 career points.

Siena will hit the road to play at Quinnipiac (4-5, 2-3 MAAC) on Saturday, April 8 for a noon faceoff in Hamden, CT. the Bobcats took a 18-11 defeat at Mount St. Mary’s on Saturday. The Saints won last year’s meeting 15-10 in Loudonville.

The Green & Gold returns home next Wednesday, April 12 against Marist for a noon faceoff that will be broadcast on ESPNU.