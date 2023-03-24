LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The college lacrosse season is flying by. It felt like not too long ago that the Siena men’s team was preparing for its’ Feb. 11 opener against NJIT. Now, the Saints are entering the back half of season. It’s been a modest campaign thus far for Liam Gleason’s bunch, which owns a 3-3 overall record. But there’s one thing the Saints are still searching for with seven games remaining on their schedule: a road win.

Siena has taken care of business at home this year, posting an undefeated, 3-0 record at Hickey Field. But that first road victory still eludes the Saints. They had a prime opportunity for one last Saturday against Virginia Military Institute – a team picked to finish second-to-last in the MAAC preseason poll – but Siena found itself in a six-goal, first-half deficit, and eventually lost 14-10.

The Saints have an opportunity for some redemption this Saturday at Long Island University in game two of a three-game road trip. The Sharks sit at just 2-5 on the year.

Coach Gleason says he hasn’t taken too much stock in his team’s poor home-and-away split. He believes that if they can play a consistent brand of lacrosse each time out, and perform for a full 60 minutes, regardless of where they’re playing, the road wins will naturally follow.

“I don’t know how much I really believe it’s a home, or away thing,” said Gleason. “Obviously, we have our comfort; we’re really comfortable here playing at Hickey Field. But, you gotta win games on the road. It’s always going to be a little bit more of a challenge when you’re gettin’ off a bus after a long trip, but we don’t want to use that as an excuse. Our focus is just comin’ out there, and playin’ to the same standard as if we were home.”

Fifth-year senior goalkeeper Christopher Yanchoris doesn’t concern himself either with the home/away record. He believes the key to stringing some victories together moving forward starts with the team’s preparation.

“I think the common theme is win, loss, win, loss, win, loss,” said Yanchoris. “I’m not sure if it has anything to do with the road games. If we continue to practice with an edge, like we have a target on our back – win, or loss – I think we can do great things.”

Opening faceoff Saturday against LIU is set for 2 p.m. The game can be streamed live on ESPN+.