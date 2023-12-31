AMHERST, MA (NEWS10) — Bolstered by a career-high 30 points from Michael Eley and a third straight 20-point effort out of Sean Durugordon, the Siena men’s basketball team fell short of its bid for a road upset of UMass Saturday afternoon, falling 79-66 at the Mullins Center.



Louisville transfer Matt Cross stuffed the stat sheet for UMass (9-3), adding five assists and coming up with eight of the team’s 15 steals – a career-high mark. The Minutemen, who entered play ranked 28th nationally in steals (9.5), took advantage of Siena’s miscues by holding a 26-10 advantage in points off turnovers.



Three players combined to account for 62 of the 66 Siena (2-11, 1-1) points. Eley ‘s 30 points led the way. He added seven rebounds for the Saints, which showed a lot to build on in both their 2023 calendar year and non-conference finale.



Durugordon registered his third straight 20-plus point performance to begin his Siena career tallying 22 points, while Giovanni Emejuru notched his second collegiate double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Moreover, Emejuru stifled reigning A-10 Player of the Week Josh Cohen, holding UMass leading scorer (19.2) to just one field goal attempt in 23 quiet minutes.



Unfortunately though for the shorthanded Saints, outside of the trio, the rest of the team combined for only four points on just 1-12 shooting. Starting point guard Zek Tekin (illness) was ruled out during warmups.



Siena showed fight throughout, opening an early 8-2 advantage while leading midway through the first half. But the Minutemen got out on the break down the stretch to claim a 40-31 lead at the break. UMass, which leads the A-10 in fast break scoring (14.4), held a decisive 16-0 advantage in the first half.



The Saints wouldn’t back down, however, and bridged the halves with a 9-2 spurt to rally within four early in the second half. The first 10 minutes of the final stanza seesawed from there, with the Minutemen modest lead fluctuating between four and nine points.



Siena was still as close as 66-60 with just under five minutes to go, but UMass responded with six straight points down the stretch to put it away. The Minutemen shot 21-24 (88%) from the foul line – including a perfect 10-10 from Cross – to seal the deal.



Keon Thompson added 21 points for UMass which held a 46-26 advantage in points in the paint.



The Saints tip off 2024 and resume MAAC action when they host Fairfield on Friday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. at MVP Arena.