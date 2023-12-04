LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saints started conference play hot when they beat Rider 67-65, in a game where sophomore guard Zek Tekin scored a career-high 23 points.

However, that momentum was halted when the Saints lost to Mount St. Mary’s 80-48. Before the weekend, Siena was on a five-game losing streak and was able to snap it but took a step backward and now have a sour taste in their mouths from Sunday’s loss to The Mount.

Head Coach Carmen Maciariello believes it’s time to turn the page and look ahead to regroup for their next challenge.

Obviously, I thought the crowd was great. Guys sensed tremendous energy Friday night I thought we played extremely hard, I thought we won a ton of fifty-fifty balls, we made more winning plays in particular some of the play of our younger guys, obviously most of our guys are younger,” said Maciariello. “The second part of that you know conference opener is you know your on the road and I think you play in 36 hours at 1 o’clock tip in Emmitsburg and a Mount St. Mary’s team that was hungrier than us that’s all it came down to guys played big minutes on Friday, and that was their first taste of a back-to-back and probably one of the longer trips that’s our only flight in the conference.

The Saints play Bryant on Wednesday with tip-off set for 7 p.m.