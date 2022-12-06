LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Siena men’s basketball team is on a two-game winning streak, but they have a big match-up against the Georgetown Hoyas this week.

The Saints have won two games this season against power five opponents, with the latest coming against Seton Hall. The one before that was against Florida State. Head coach Carmen Maciariello believes his team is confident, but he doesn’t want them to overlook their game against the Hoyas.

“These guys think they can beat any team. I don’t want us to be overconfident,” Maciariello said. “I mean, I think we’ll have the mindset that we’re going to win a road game just like we do anytime we go on the road, whether it’s down to play in Orlando or going to play Niagra and Canisius out in western new york. They all have different obstacles and different hurdles, and we gotta show up regardless if we gotta play good basketball,” he added. “For me, it’s about growth. That’s why we’re working on ourselves today and our execution as opposed to scouting Georgetown. “

The game is on Wednesday, December 7, at 6:30 PM.