LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Siena men’s lacrosse team is in the middle of a two-game losing skid. The Saints are now 1-2 in conference play after suffering losses at VMI and LIU.

Siena’s offense has struggled in those games scoring four goals combined in the fourth quarter. The team averages 44 shots per game, but all those shots didn’t result in goals scored or wins. The Saints will aim to rectify this in their mid-week match-up against Canisius.

“I think we just have to be a little better in between the lines and our transition game,” said senior midfielder Christian Watts. “Getting back on defense, playing hard nose defense, and we just have to get our shots on offense. I’ve been lacking the last few games in hitting my shots and hoping to pick that up with Wednesday.”

The Saints have not been able to capture a road win this season, but that hasn’t stopped Liam Gleason’s team from competing. Getting back in the win column in the middle of the week should bode well for them when they approach the weekend.

“We want to get on the right side of things here after coming off two losses in conference,” head coach Liam Gleason said. “Get to two and two on Wednesday would give us some good momentum through this Saturday when we come back home.”

Siena will face off against the Golden Griffins on Wednesday, March 29 at 4 PM.