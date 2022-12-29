LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a restful holiday break, Jim Jabir and his team are back to work getting ready for their second conference game of the season.

The last time the Saints stepped on the hardwood was in a loss against Mount St. Mary’s, but since then the Saints have put that behind them and have shifted their attention to their game against Rider.

Jabir believes that the key to getting the win is being more aggressive defensively to throw the Broncs off balance.

“They’re a more talented team than what their record shows and we have to really be tough defensively and we gotta handle our stuff,” said Jabir. “They got guys that can really shoot it and we have to make sure we cover those guys up and then we control the boards and you know we have to start scoring a little better too,” Jabir added. “We gotta put more pressure on people by taking better higher quality shots and making buckets.”

Sophomore Anajah Brown has scored a double-double in her last three outings and believes being a constant force in the paint and getting Rider’s offense off balance will be pivotal keys to the game.

“We want them to be disrupted by what we’re doing,” Brown said. “So, I think that’s our main goal is like making the offense disturbed because we’re so intense we’re so loud, and like they can’t handle our pressure.”

The game against Rider is on Thursday, December 29 at 7 PM.