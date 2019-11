Between the triple overtime loss to Yale and the next game against Colgate, the Siena men's basketball team has nine days off. Head Coach Carmen Maciariello intentionally scheduled the long layoff so that the Saints had time to focus on themselves.

"We have enough talent in this building to win. We have enough talent in this building to lose. It's what we do with it," he explained. Maciariello is taking this time to self-scout, to see what they've done well and what still needs work.