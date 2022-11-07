LOUDONVILLE, NY (NEWS10) — The much-anticipated wait for Siena Men’s basketball is almost over. Game day for the Saints is right around the corner for their season opener against Holy Cross.

The team held their last practice Friday afternoon to fine-tune the details of their game plan against the Crusaders. The Saints won the match-up against Holy Cross last season at the Hart Center, but head coach Carmen Maciariello knows that it won’t be easy and looks forward to the challenge.

“Really excited to play against somebody else I thought we’ve done a good job of trying to keep the main thing the main thing and staying the course and just work on ourselves, get better day by day,” said Maciariello. “Soon enough it will be here Monday night at 7 o’clock in Worcester against Holy Cross. Obviously a good team, I think a much-improved team from last year and you know excited to put us up to a tough road challenge to start,” he added.

Game time is set for 7 PM and you can watch all the action on ESPN plus.