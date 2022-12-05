LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After the lady saints got back in the win column Saturday afternoon, it was victory Sunday for the Siena women’s basketball team.

The Saints had one of their better season performances, shooting 39% from the field and 47.6% from three-point range. Dartmouth came close to taking the lead after Siena’s defense took their foot off the gas for a moment, but thanks to some sharp shooting by Ahniysha Jackson, Siena was able to pull away.

Head coach Jim Jabir believes that even though his team played well and won, the intensity needs to be consistent.

“Well, we played with a lot of intensity in the first half, and it gave us the lead, and Valencia had slowed her game down and recognized when she was open and made a bunch of threes which obviously helps us a great deal,” Jabir said. “Second half, we had some defensive breakdowns which enabled them to come back, and they played at a higher intensity level than we did. Honestly, in that third quarter, they beat us by five points so we just have to be better and maintain our intensity for longer periods.”

Sophomore guard Valencia Fontenelle-Posson was played a big role in the Saints going 5 for 7 behind the arc scoring 16 points. She believes this is just a glimpse how better the team is getting game by game.

“Each game we’re learning and we’re building and we’re growing every game even if it’s to learn from the mistakes that we made from the previous game,” said Fontenelle-Posson. “So, yes this game and for the next game we’re just going to continue to grow and continue to learn and play at a higher level.”

Siena will match up against Binghamton Monday night at the UHY Center. Tip-off is at 7 PM.