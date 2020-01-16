Siena falls to Manhattan

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — In front of a full house of just over 1,700 fans in their 10th annual Kids Day, the Siena Saints would fall to the Manhattan Jaspers by a final score of 80-50 at the Alumni Recreation Center. It would be Manhattan’s first win in the ARC since Dec. 7, 2007.
The Saints were led by a 16 point game from sophomore Amari Anthony, who went 5-for-8 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Anthony also grabbed a team-high six rebounds and two steals. Classmate Margo Peterson also collected 11 points, as she put up double-digit points for the third time in four games. Junior Rayshel Brown was also in double figures with 10 points, six rebounds, and a pair of steals.
Manhattan had four players in double-digit points, led by 19 points from freshman Emily LaPointe as she hit five three pointers and tossed out a trio of assists. Lizahya Morgan put up 16 points with three assists and four steals, and Gabby Cajou and Julie Hoier each added 13 points.
In the first, the Saints and Jaspers would play to an 8-8 tie into the first media timeout halfway through the quarter. From there, Manhattan would go on a 14-3 run to end the quarter, resulting in a 22-11 score after a quarter.
Just a few moments into the second quarter, the Saints defecit would be 14 points as the Jaspers got some quick offense from LaPointe. However, the Saints battled back and would get within five points thanks to an Anthony three-pointer with 51 seconds to go. An unsportsmanlike foul on the next possession for Siena would result in a four point swing, as the Jasper lead would go back to nine points at the halfway point with the score 38-29.
Manhattan would get the ball rolling even faster on offense in the third and fourth quarters, as they would shoot 9-for-14 in each quarter for a 64.3 percent clip. The Saints could not keep up, getting outscored in the fourth 22-7 as the final score would end at 80-50 in favor of the Jaspers.
The Saints return to the floor this Saturday, Jan. 18 when they head south to Lawrenceville, NJ to take on the Rider Broncs. Tip-off for Saturday’s matchup is slated for 4 p.m.