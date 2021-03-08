Siena earns three All-MAAC selections

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (NEWS10) — For the second straight season, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Co-Regular Season Champion Siena Men’s Basketball boasts three All-MAAC selections highlighted by a pair of First Team honorees. Senior captain Manny Camper and junior guard Jalen Pickett each earned First Team All-MAAC acclaim once again, while sophomore guard Jordan King was heralded as a Third Team All-MAAC selection.

This marks just the sixth time in Siena’s 32 seasons in the conference in which the program has earned multiple First Team All-MAAC honorees, and second straight. Camper and Pickett, who are each now both eligible to be named the 2020-21 MAAC Player of the Year when the honor is announced Wednesday at 11:15 a.m., were joined on the All-MAAC First Team by Deion Hammond (Monmouth), KC Ndefo (Saint Peter’s), and Isaiah Ross (Iona).

A Preseason First Team All-MAAC selection, Camper corrals First Team All-MAAC honors for the second straight season. A two-time MAAC Player of the Week (Jan. 11, Mar. 1), the Chestertown, Maryland standout leads the MAAC in double-doubles (six), rebounding (10.0 – 18th nationally), defensive rebounding (7.62 – 12th nationally), and minutes per game (37:41 – sixth nationally). Camper is averaging a double-double for the second straight season as he also stands fourth in the MAAC in scoring (14.6), while also ranking fourth in assists (3.9).

The unanimous MAAC Preseason Player of the Year after being named the 2019-20 MAAC Player of the Year, Pickett joins Marcus Faison (1997-00) as the only players in Siena Men’s Basketball history to earn three career First Team All-MAAC selections. The Rochester, New York star currently leads the MAAC in both assists (4.8) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.21). Pickett also stands third in minutes (35:57), eighth in blocks (1.15), and 10th in scoring (12.9).

A former preferred walk-on, King burst onto the scene this season averaging 12.5 points per game. The local product from Albany, New York was named the MAAC Player of the Week on Jan. 18. King currently ranks sixth in the MAAC in free throw percentage (.821) and seventh in minutes (33:48).

Top-seeded Siena begins play in the 2021 Hercules Tires MAAC Basketball Championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in quarterfinal round action Wednesday at 5 p.m. on ESPN+. The Saints will face the winner of the MAAC First Round matchup between eighth seeded Quinnipiac and No. 9 Iona which is set for Tuesday at 5 p.m.