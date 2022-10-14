ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The start of the college hoops season is rapidly approaching – tip-off is less than a month away – and both Siena basketball programs offered fans a little season sneak preview Thursday Night.

The annual KeyBank Siena Basketball Sneak Preview was held at MVP Arena. The event provides fans the opportunity to meet with players, grab some autographs, and hang out with Baloo, Siena’s mascot, who arguably stole the show.

Men’s head coach Carmen Maciariello believes the Sneak Preview is an ideal means for getting newcomers accustomed to the Siena culture.

“Some of these freshman don’t really have a taste yet for what Siena basketball is really all about,” said Maciariello. “You come to an event like this where you have a couple hundred fans, you know, season ticket holders, the band; it’s a special occasion that makes Siena basketball so special.”

Jim Jabir, the head women’s coach, recognizes the significance of the event for the fans.

“I think Siena understands the importance of our community,” said Jabir. “And the community loves Siena. it’s obvious, and it’s a really special relationship. And it’s why I wanted to come back. There’s very few place where…it’s the main show in town.”

The men’s basketball team opens up their season Nov. 7. The women get underway Nov. 10.