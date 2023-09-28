ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena Athletics is known for being active in the Albany community. Saints fans gathered at MVP Arena Thursday evening to participate in a Sneak Peak of the upcoming 2023-24 basketball season.

Coaches and players from the Men’s and Women’s basketball teams attended and had a chance to mix and mingle with some of their fans, alumni, and current students. Both teams are coming off MAAC tournament appearances and are excited about what this season has in store.

However, before that time comes, coaches and players wanted to take a moment and honor one of the Siena traditions of giving back.

“It’s just what Siena basketball is about,” said head coach Carmen Maciariello. “We have a great fan base I think we were 75th nationally in attendance last year, so hey come give of yourself, eat some great food from Cardona’s, and meet and greet.”

The men start their season against Holy Cross on Monday, November 6, at 7 o’clock, and the women tip off their season against Binghamton on Thursday, November 9, at 6:07 p.m.