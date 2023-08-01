CLIFTON PARK, NY (NEWS10) — The Siena men’s and women’s basketball teams were on hand at Cheryl’s Lodge in Clifton Park on Monday, helping to unveil a refurbished court for the community. Fans were able to shoot around with their favorite Saints, and get some free ice cream.

The court was dedicated to Dr. Bill Long for the work he’s done with the CAPTAIN Community Human Services organization. The mission of CAPTAIN Community Human Services supports and empowers people of all ages to reach their goals of personal growth and self-sufficiency, while also strengthening communities.

Siena men’s basketball head coach and Clifton Park native Carmen Maciariello is happy to be able to have an impact in his community. “For our fans to come here to Cheryl’s Lodge, obviously CAPTAIN and Fenimore Asset Management being able to put this on to refurbish a court that the youth of the community will be able to really enjoy, it means a lot,” said Maciariello. “I’m thankful to be in this position to be able to help.”

Siena women’s basketball head coach Jim Jabir believes the Saints should continue to do even more events like this one. “I always tell our players that we are really blessed and gifted to have what we have and I think doing things like this is a constant reminder that there are people who are not as fortunate who need something,” said Jabir. “Even our players going and playing with a little 10-year old girl right now, that’s immeasurable, what the impact is and how much they love that kind of stuff.”