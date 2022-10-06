ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – The premiere Capital Region men’s basketball series featuring Siena College and the University at Albany resumes on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at MVP Arena in downtown Albany, New York.



Siena and UAlbany are set to rekindle their men’s basketball series for the first time in five years. The schools announced a three-year agreement to renew the series back in January, beginning with a neutral site matchup at MVP Arena this season. UAlbany will host the Albany Cup at SEFCU Arena in 2023, with the rivalry returning to MVP Arena for a true Siena home game in 2024. MVP Health Care has been named as this year’s presenting sponsor for the game.



“We are proud to support the Albany Cup game, a longstanding tradition between Siena and UAlbany,” said MVP Health Care’s President and CEO, Chris Del Vecchio. “These top-tier basketball teams are just one representation of the strength and vitality of our region. This is sure to be an exciting event and we hope to see you at the MVP Arena for the Albany Cup!”



Tickets to the 2022 Albany Cup presented by MVP Health Care starting at just $15 go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. This year’s installment of the Albany Cup features a neutral venue, with one half of MVP Arena being designated for Siena fans and the other half for UAlbany fans. Siena fan sections are located in Sections 105-120 and 207-229, and UAlbany fan sections are designated for Sections 101-105, 120-130, 201-207, and 229-244.



UAlbany fans can secure tickets to the 2022 Albany Cup presented by MVP Health Care by clicking the corresponding link. For more information, and any questions, fans can contact the UAlbany Great Danes Athletic Ticket Office by phone at 518-442-DANE (3263) or by e-mail at GreatDaneTickets@albany.edu.



Siena fans can secure tickets to the 2022 Albany Cup presented by MVP Health Care by clicking the corresponding link, and are also encouraged to contact the Siena Fan Relations Management Center by phone at (518) 487-2202 to secure the best possible deals. Group tickets, which are priced at only $12 each for groups of 10 or more, can also be obtained by reaching out to the Fan Relations team by phone or by e-mail at sienatickets2@siena.edu.



Siena and UAlbany met for 17 consecutive seasons in the Albany Cup from 2001-17, following the Great Danes’ elevation to the Division I level. The Saints hold a 10-7 advantage in the Albany Cup, with UAlbany capturing the most recent meeting 74-69 on Dec. 9, 2017. Of the 17 meetings, 11 have been decided by single-digits, including three in overtime. Overall, Siena and UAlbany have met 54 previous times, with the Saints holding a 30-24 advantage. Siena captured the first-ever meeting between the programs by a score of 52-45 on Jan. 5, 1940 in Albany.