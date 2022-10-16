ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany and Siena College men’s basketball programs united Saturday morning in Albany, N.Y., to support Hood’s House of Hoops, an Albany-based organization that aims to build community leadership through basketball.

Both the UAlbany and Siena athletic departments, combined with MVP Health Care, presented Hood’s with a check for $10,000. Members of both men’s basketball teams also offered a clinic for Capital Region kids at Hood’s facilities.

Great Danes head coach Dwayne Killings recognizes the tremendous impact the event can have on aspiring basketball players.

“I think it just shows opportunity,” said Killings. “For bringing five, six, seven, eight-year-olds in the gym, playing basketball, and then they’re looking and working with basketball players from our program at UAlbany, and also from Siena; I think really what it shows is that dreams are possible for all these kids.”

Saints head coach Carmen Maciariello acknowledges that even though the opportunity for his players to work with the younger generation can be as much a benefit to the former as it is to the latter.

“It’s think it’s a…great form of reciprocity,” said Maciariello. “When our guys see, you know, the joy they can bring young kids, it also brings maybe some great memories of them when they were younger playing. It really shows them how much they appreciate playing at Siena College, and what we mean to the community.”

MVP Health Care is sponsoring the Albany cup on Nov. 12 between UAlbany and Siena. Saturday’s festivities was the only time both programs will be together until gameday.