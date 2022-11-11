TROY, NY (NEWS10) — UAlbany women’s basketball opened up their season shorthanded at Hudson Valley Community College. The defending America East champions were without Helene Haegerstrand, Lucia Decortes, Kayla Cooper, and Morgan Haney. It wasn’t an issue for the Great Danes.

UAlbany rolled past the Warriors 67-53. Ellen Hahne led the way with 24 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Freja Werth added 17 points. Cambridge graduate Lilly Phillips poured in another 13 points.

The Great Danes will look to keep it rolling at Siena on Sunday for the Albany Cup game at 1:00 PM.