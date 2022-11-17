ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Siena women’s basketball could not overcome first half shooting struggles for the second straight game, as it hosted its sister school to kick off a Siena basketball doubleheader at MVP Arena on Wednesday evening. The Saints (1-2) fell to St. Bonaventure (1-2) for the second straight season, 69-63, in its first home game away from the UHY Center since 2019.

The Bonnies led for nearly the entire game thanks to a 62 percent shooting percentage in the first half, and took an eight-point lead to the locker room at the half. After being held to a game-low 11 points in the third quarter, Siena began the fourth quarter by scoring six of the next nine points and cutting the deficit to five.

St. Bonaventure junior Maddie Dziezgowski ended the potential comeback by hitting back-to-back three-point shots mid-way through the period, with the Saints unable to come within six during the remainder of the game.

Despite the visitors’ shooting cooling off in the second half to leave them at 36.2 percent of the game, the Saints managed 34 percent from the field off of 83 field goal attempts, and connected on only three of 25 three-point attempts. Siena went 4-8 from the free throw line while St. Bonaventure made an overwhelming 20 of 27 free shot attempts.

Siena sophomore forward Anajah Brown went 6-8 from the field to lead the Saints with a season-best 13 points while adding five rebounds and a team-high three blocks. Freshman Teresa Seppala recorded double-figures for the second straight contest with ten points and a career-best nine boards, while junior Ahniysha Jackson and freshman London Gamble added nine points apiece. Despite scoring a season-low 63 points, the Saints went over 40 rebounds (45) and into double-digit steals (14) for the second time this season.

Sophomore Tianna Johnson recorded career numbers with 17 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Bonnies, while Dziezgowski completed all five of her field goals via the three ball to finish with 16 points. Four Bonnie recorded double figure scoring, with I’Yanna Lops (11) and Taylor Napper (ten) also doing so.

In the midst of its longest home stretch to open the season since the 2010-11 campaign, Siena will conclude a four-game home stand by hosting Lafayette on Saturday, Nov. 19. Tip-off at the UHY Center is set for 2 p.m.