ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10) — After scoring just 15 first-half points on only 16% shooting, Fairfield amassed 47 points on 65% shooting in the second half to defeat Siena Basketball 62-52 at MVP Arena. Andrew Platek scored a game-high 15 points for the Saints.

Supreme Cook tallied 12 points to lead Fairfield (9-10, 5-4) which snapped a nine-game losing streak against Siena (13-7, 7-2) dating back to a 70-69 win on Feb. 21, 2018, in Albany. Caleb Fields added 11 points – highlighted by a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line – for the Stags which have won three straight.

The Saints jumped out to a 16-4 lead thanks to an impressive defensive start. Siena forced Fairfield to miss its first 11 shots – and 21 of their first 22 – to take a 20-15 lead at the break. The Saints swatted six shots in the opening stanza while allowing their fewest point in any half all season.

But the Stags found their offensive rhythm in the second half, eventually claiming their first lead at 37-36 with 9:59 to go, and maintaining between a one-to-two possession lead down the stretch. TJ Long, who added 10 points off the bench, hit a back-breaking three to push the lead back to six with a minute to go, kickstarting a game-ending 9-2 Fairfield run.

Siena shot just 36% from the field including only 4-12 from three as their five-game home win streak came to an end.

Michael Baer, whose father John passed away earlier in the day, recorded 10 rebounds and three blocks while playing with a heavy heart.

The Saints will look to bounce back when they conclude their season-long three-game homestand Friday against archrival Iona in the annual Gold Rush Game. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. from MVP Arena for the nationally televised showdown on ESPNU.