BURLINGTON, VT (NEWS10) — After taking an early lead and being within striking distance at halftime, it got away from Siena Women’s Lacrosse as the Saints were outscored 12-1 in the second half en route to a 20-6 defeat at Vermont on Sunday afternoon.

Siena (4-3) played on their heels as the Saints were outshot 35-20 including 29-14 for shots on target as Vermont won 20 of 29 draw controls to take the possession advantage.

It appeared to be a different game from the first to second half. The Saints even took an early 2-1 lead when Grace Dobrzynski and Mary Soures got Siena on the board in the opening five minutes. But, the Catamounts responded by reeling off four consecutive goals before Rebecca Gilhooley struck back with a nifty behind-the-back shot that found the back of the net to cut the deficit to 5-3 early in the second quarter.

Vermont answered with three straight and then Siena stayed in it with goals from Soures and Jordan Bentley to keep it close at half.

The game changed drastically to begin the third when Vermont won the quarter 8-0 led by a pair of goals from Mackenzie Ballard, who finished with four goals on the day. Vermont was led by Maddie Erksine’s five goals.

On a bright individual note, Soures recorded her fourth hat trick of the season when the fifth-year midfielder moved in a stealthy manner around the opposition to score with 13:31 remaining in the fourth quarter. Soures now leads the Saints in goals with 16.

Krasner (4-3) made nine saves as the netminder for Siena, but the senior allowed a season-high 20 goals.

The Catamounts held a slight edge in groundballs 9-6 and free position shots 5-2.

Next up, Siena travels to West Point and will play at #14 Army (6-0) on Wednesday, March 15. Draw time is scheduled for 6 p.m.