TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) —

Score: FAU 73, UAlbany 56



Location: McDonough Sports Complex on the Campus of Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, N.Y.



Records: UAlbany (3-5, 0-0 America East) | FAU (5-1, 0-0 C-USA)



Short Story: The University at Albany men’s basketball team came roaring back in the second half against a tough Florida Atlantic team, but ultimately fell on Saturday afternoon, 56-73. The Great Danes trailed by as much as 14 points in the first half before rallying out of the locker room to tie the game midway through the second. A scoring drought in the late stages of the game led to a 12-0 FAU run, putting the Owls ahead for good. Sarju Patel enjoyed his best game with the Purple and Gold, dropping a game-high 23 points.



Head Coach Dwayne Killings : “I thought we got off to a very flat start to begin the game. It just wasn’t what we wanted… We got into a deep hole, but to the kids’ credit, we climbed back into the game and get it tied at the seven-minute mark. I think the thing that has haunted us the most this year has been execution… We made a mistake and really good teams will make you pay for it.”



Key Stat Lines

Sarju Patel led all scorers with 23 points. He shot 8-11 from the field, 3-5 from three, and a perfect 4-4 from the charity stripe. He also led the team with four steals.

led all scorers with 23 points. He shot 8-11 from the field, 3-5 from three, and a perfect 4-4 from the charity stripe. He also led the team with four steals. Jonathan Beagle recorded his second career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

recorded his second career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Malik Edmead recorded his first game in double figures, scoring 10. He added two assists and a block.

recorded his first game in double figures, scoring 10. He added two assists and a block. Marcus Jackson earned his first career collegiate start. He was forced to leave the game early in the first due to injury.

earned his first career collegiate start. He was forced to leave the game early in the first due to injury. FAU won the rebounding war, 42-32.

UAlbany shot 34.5% (20-58) from the field and 31.3% (5-16) from three. FAU shot 49.2% (29-59) from the field and 33.3% (8-24) from three.



How it Happened: