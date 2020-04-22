Scott Marr is staying put at UAlbany

ALBANY, N.Y. — UAlbany’s Scott Marr set the record straight: he’s not going anywhere.

The men’s lacrosse coach had been considered a possible candidate for the open position at his alma mater Johns Hopkins. It’s one of two jobs (along with Maryland) that Marr said he’d consider leaving his current post to take. That said, his phone hasn’t rung yet, and he told UAlbany Athletic Director Mark Benson on Monday that even if it does, he’s staying.

“All the fun and good times we’ve had here for 20 years, I wasn’t ready necessarily to leave that,” Marr said, citing the relationships he’s made in the Capital Region as part of his reason for making this decision.

Over the last two decades, Marr has built the UAlbany program into a perennial power, amassing nine conference titles, 10 NCAA Tournament appearances, and a trip to the final four in 2018. He said he wanted to finish what he started.

“I just decided that this is really where I wanted to be,” Marr explained. “I wanted to finish my career here at UAlbany as a guy who started in one place and was the head coach at one school, and will hopefully take us to a national championship.”

Marr said a better financial package couldn’t pry him away from the Great Danes. He says the money was never really a factor. It was the opportunity for him to coach where he played that appealed to him, but after some self-reflection, he felt strongly that he belongs in the Capital Region.

“I get fulfillment for what I do from my team and my kids and for the area, and what I can bring the the university.”

Marr’s current contract runs through 2023.