LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sophomore Kelly Logue had a career day, shaking defenders and shooting from different angles, to the tune of five goals and an assist and Siena Women’s Lacrosse put together another stout defensive performance to beat conference foe Canisius 15-8 on Wednesday afternoon at Hickey Field to extend its winning streak to five straight games.

Siena (9-4 overall, 4-0 MAAC) took control early in the third quarter by grabbing a 11-5 advantage and would not let go.

Logue scored three of her goals in the third quarter while fellow sophomore Jordan Bentley put together an all-around performance to showcase her versatility with three goals, an assist and a team-high seven draw controls.

Logue had scored three goals in a single game on three separate occasions earlier this season against Pittsburgh, New Hampshire and at then #13 Army.

On Wednesday, the lefty-shooting Logue left no doubt. The Rocky Point, NY native already had her fourth goal with 2:51 remaining in the third quarter. She added her fifth goal and 24th goal of the season on a pass from Mary Soures early in the fourth.

The Golden Griffins (6-5 overall, 1-3 MAAC) last led 4-3 with 3:56 left in the opening quarter. Canisius entered with two of the top scorers in the MAAC in Skylar McArthur and Paige Stachura, who each ranked in the top three.

But the Siena defense held both in check. With both players averaging better than three goals per contest, the duo combined for three total goals.

The Saints scored a season-high 15 goals and the most it had scored since last April 16, 2022 in a 19-9 victory versus Manhattan. Siena had reached 14 goals as their previous single-game high on four occasions. Katy Wangsness and Rebecca Gilhooley each scored twice.

A big reason for the offensive success was sophomore attack Grace Dobrzynski, who helped engineer the offense with a team-high four assists including three in the first quarter and added a goal. The West Greenwich, RI native is only five points away from becoming the 18th player in program history with 100 career points.

The Saints also extended its’ defensive streak of holding opponents to single digit scoring in four straight games. Junior defense Madyson Kolligian led the team with four caused turnovers while Jenna Colabufo had two caused turnovers and recovered a ground ball. Senior goalkeeper Sabrina Krasner made 10 saves.

Siena will travel to take on Fairfield (8-3, 3-0 MAAC) this Saturday, April 8 for a 1 p.m. opening draw at Conway Field at Rafferty Stadium in a showdown of the two remaining undefeated teams left in conference play. Fairfield defeated Quinnipiac 9-4 on Wednesday and have now won four straight games.